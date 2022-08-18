Birthday adventures!

Noble warriors of Erikuria!

Sphere 3 is celebrating a birthday! In honor of this, you can receive skill reset scrolls, a new relic with 6 colorless slots and an effect that reduces the chance to get a critical hit, and much more!

In the towns, villages and camps of each race, you can find the Herald character, who will tell you about the return of the traveler and give you the first task of the chain.

For helping this wanderer, you will receive magnificent rewards, including:

skill reset scroll,

key boxes,

items to improve

mounts and loot pets,

And that is not all!

Most importantly, while the event is running, earn Special Traveler Coins from daily quests and exchange them for purple relics with 6 colorless slots and an effect that reduces the chance to get a critical hit by 5%, wings, pets, ranks and food from special merchants!

Hurry up, very soon travelers will leave the capitals and again set off to surf the world of the Sphere!