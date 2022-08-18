 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

R-Type Final 2 update for 18 August 2022

R-Type Final 2.5, Stage Pass 3, and DLC Set 7 released

Share · View all patches · Build 9341474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

R-Type Final 2 - August Update Summary

Granzella held their recent livestream on July 29th where they revealed some major updates about the anticipated R-Type Final 3 release, which will now be known as the R-Type Final 2.5 update, and will be delivered to you in two major updates. Read on for all the details below!

Granzella Livestream

Stage Pass Volume 3 + DLC Set 7

  • Stage Pass Volume 3 and DLC Set 7 are available now!

  • DLC Set 7 includes 2 Homage stages

    • Stage Z1.0 - On a Shining Green Planet
    • Stage Z2.0 - Deep Sea Ruins
R-Type Final 2.5 Update Summary
  • Stage 5.1 & Stage R1.0
  • More ships available + 1 Kickstarter Backer exclusive
  • More difficulty settings
  • More customization with Pilot & War Record
  • Customize R's Museum background
  • More color options for player ships (excluding Bydo)
  • New gallery images added + requirements
  • Album storage doubled
  • Additional customization for decals
  • Bonus resources and R-points granted dependent on pilot's costume
  • R-Type Final 2.5 title screen added
  • and more!
Content coming in later updates
  • Online rankings
  • Viewing Forces in R's Museum
  • Additional elements and planned quality of life updates

In the mean time, we hope you enjoy Stage Pass Volume 3, DLC Set 7, and the new content in R-Type Final 2.5!

Previous Update Blog

Changed files in this update

Depot 1442821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link