R-Type Final 2.5, Stage Pass 3, and DLC Set 7 released

R-Type Final 2 - August Update Summary
Granzella held their recent livestream on July 29th where they revealed some major updates about the anticipated R-Type Final 3 release, which will now be known as the R-Type Final 2.5 update, and will be delivered to you in two major updates. Read on for all the details below!
Stage Pass Volume 3 + DLC Set 7
-
Stage Pass Volume 3 and DLC Set 7 are available now!
-
DLC Set 7 includes 2 Homage stages
- Stage Z1.0 - On a Shining Green Planet
- Stage Z2.0 - Deep Sea Ruins
R-Type Final 2.5 Update Summary
- Stage 5.1 & Stage R1.0
- More ships available + 1 Kickstarter Backer exclusive
- More difficulty settings
- More customization with Pilot & War Record
- Customize R's Museum background
- More color options for player ships (excluding Bydo)
- New gallery images added + requirements
- Album storage doubled
- Additional customization for decals
- Bonus resources and R-points granted dependent on pilot's costume
- R-Type Final 2.5 title screen added
- and more!
Content coming in later updates
- Online rankings
- Viewing Forces in R's Museum
- Additional elements and planned quality of life updates
In the mean time, we hope you enjoy Stage Pass Volume 3, DLC Set 7, and the new content in R-Type Final 2.5!
