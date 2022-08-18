R-Type Final 2.5, Stage Pass 3, and DLC Set 7 released

Granzella held their recent livestream on July 29th where they revealed some major updates about the anticipated R-Type Final 3 release, which will now be known as the R-Type Final 2.5 update, and will be delivered to you in two major updates. Read on for all the details below!

Granzella Livestream

Stage Pass Volume 3 + DLC Set 7

Stage Pass Volume 3 and DLC Set 7 are available now!

DLC Set 7 includes 2 Homage stages Stage Z1.0 - On a Shining Green Planet

Stage Z2.0 - Deep Sea Ruins





Stage 5.1 & Stage R1.0

More ships available + 1 Kickstarter Backer exclusive

More difficulty settings

More customization with Pilot & War Record



Customize R's Museum background

More color options for player ships (excluding Bydo)

New gallery images added + requirements

Album storage doubled



Additional customization for decals

Bonus resources and R-points granted dependent on pilot's costume

R-Type Final 2.5 title screen added

and more!



Online rankings

Viewing Forces in R's Museum

Additional elements and planned quality of life updates



In the mean time, we hope you enjoy Stage Pass Volume 3, DLC Set 7, and the new content in R-Type Final 2.5!

Previous Update Blog