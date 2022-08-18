18 August Update - Music & Highly requested features

Features:

Class Buffs are now visible on units at all times, instead of just during a wave.

Unit Library is now accessible during a level. Click the "i" icon next to the Settings Cog at the top right of the screen to browse all available units.

Hovering over a class in the shop or in the in-game class display will now highlight all units of that class type in play.

Hovering over the Reroll button will display the current reroll rates for each unit rarity.

You can now select a unit through their DPS meter. If you've upgraded a unit, it will break the link currently.

Kills are now visible in a unit's tooltip.

Changes:

All music has been updated with appropriately licensed music.

Level Bonus is now visible at all times during a wave, with a call to action to use L-Alt to see more detail.

Bastille's attack speed lowered to 3 attacks a second, but DPS remains the same.

Bastille's mana per attack increased to 4.

Fixes:

Fixed issue with Zyrax gaining double the intended Attack Damage from her ability.

Fixed issue with Zyrax keeping her increased ability buff if she cast as the round ended.

Fixed issue with Alera not correctly stacking hunter buff.

Fixed D hotkey not correctly toggling your DPS and Class view.

Fixed T hotkey being able to open your Tavern in rounds 1-3.

Optimisations:

Updated Unity's version and packages to the latest version.

Updated the Sound Manager to not overlay too many of the same sounds in a short duration.

Added additional logging to track down crashes and input issues.

Updated Thea's model.

Updated Lifen's model.

Updated Herrisha's model.

Updated Tsunade's model.

Updated Youxia's model.

Updated Demise's model.

What's next

These are the most requested features we received. This puts the game in a really good space with most of the feedback we received being addressed. We are still planning on extending the settings menu to allow players to customise their experience a little more, adding more resolution options etc. We are also working hard on addressing all issues players are experiencing.