18 August Update - Music & Highly requested features

Features:
- Class Buffs are now visible on units at all times, instead of just during a wave.
- Unit Library is now accessible during a level. Click the "i" icon next to the Settings Cog at the top right of the screen to browse all available units.
- Hovering over a class in the shop or in the in-game class display will now highlight all units of that class type in play.
- Hovering over the Reroll button will display the current reroll rates for each unit rarity.
- You can now select a unit through their DPS meter. If you've upgraded a unit, it will break the link currently.
- Kills are now visible in a unit's tooltip.
Changes:
- All music has been updated with appropriately licensed music.
- Level Bonus is now visible at all times during a wave, with a call to action to use L-Alt to see more detail.
- Bastille's attack speed lowered to 3 attacks a second, but DPS remains the same.
- Bastille's mana per attack increased to 4.
Fixes:
- Fixed issue with Zyrax gaining double the intended Attack Damage from her ability.
- Fixed issue with Zyrax keeping her increased ability buff if she cast as the round ended.
- Fixed issue with Alera not correctly stacking hunter buff.
- Fixed D hotkey not correctly toggling your DPS and Class view.
- Fixed T hotkey being able to open your Tavern in rounds 1-3.
Optimisations:
- Updated Unity's version and packages to the latest version.
- Updated the Sound Manager to not overlay too many of the same sounds in a short duration.
- Added additional logging to track down crashes and input issues.
- Updated Thea's model.
- Updated Lifen's model.
- Updated Herrisha's model.
- Updated Tsunade's model.
- Updated Youxia's model.
- Updated Demise's model.
What's next
These are the most requested features we received. This puts the game in a really good space with most of the feedback we received being addressed. We are still planning on extending the settings menu to allow players to customise their experience a little more, adding more resolution options etc. We are also working hard on addressing all issues players are experiencing.
Changed files in this update