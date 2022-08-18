 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tiny Tactics update for 18 August 2022

18 August Update - Music & Highly requested features

Share · View all patches · Build 9341429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Class Buffs are now visible on units at all times, instead of just during a wave.
  • Unit Library is now accessible during a level. Click the "i" icon next to the Settings Cog at the top right of the screen to browse all available units.
  • Hovering over a class in the shop or in the in-game class display will now highlight all units of that class type in play.
  • Hovering over the Reroll button will display the current reroll rates for each unit rarity.
  • You can now select a unit through their DPS meter. If you've upgraded a unit, it will break the link currently.
  • Kills are now visible in a unit's tooltip.

Changes:

  • All music has been updated with appropriately licensed music.
  • Level Bonus is now visible at all times during a wave, with a call to action to use L-Alt to see more detail.
  • Bastille's attack speed lowered to 3 attacks a second, but DPS remains the same.
  • Bastille's mana per attack increased to 4.

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue with Zyrax gaining double the intended Attack Damage from her ability.
  • Fixed issue with Zyrax keeping her increased ability buff if she cast as the round ended.
  • Fixed issue with Alera not correctly stacking hunter buff.
  • Fixed D hotkey not correctly toggling your DPS and Class view.
  • Fixed T hotkey being able to open your Tavern in rounds 1-3.

Optimisations:

  • Updated Unity's version and packages to the latest version.
  • Updated the Sound Manager to not overlay too many of the same sounds in a short duration.
  • Added additional logging to track down crashes and input issues.
  • Updated Thea's model.
  • Updated Lifen's model.
  • Updated Herrisha's model.
  • Updated Tsunade's model.
  • Updated Youxia's model.
  • Updated Demise's model.

What's next

These are the most requested features we received. This puts the game in a really good space with most of the feedback we received being addressed. We are still planning on extending the settings menu to allow players to customise their experience a little more, adding more resolution options etc. We are also working hard on addressing all issues players are experiencing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2095451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link