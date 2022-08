Just a small update but should make this game nicer for multiple Steam users who might be using or playing Vektor Z on the same computer or other device (such as the Steam Deck)

Now each Steam user will have their own save data file created with their own stats and Valor Starz saved and all their upgrade data etc.

Just a small but big-time quality of life update here.

Game on,

Sincerely,

ZaxtorGameS (Solo Indie Game Developer)