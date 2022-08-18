Beyond The Wire 0.16 Update

Summary
Adapt to the ever changing battlefield with the introduction of the Customization and Progression system. Personalize your soldier with over 450+ newly available cosmetic items. Strike fear into the hearts of your enemies with German and French forces deploying Flamethrowers. Effect the landscape of the battlefield with the addition of dynamic environmental effects. Engauge in close quarters combat and defend your teammates with the new Melee Blocking System.
Contents
Gameplay
Changes
Progression System: Complete strategic objectives on the battlefield to unlock unique items to customize your soldier
Environmental Effects: Damage and destroy foliage with flamethrowers, explosives, artillery strikes. Flames from flamethrower have a chance to spread to nearby leaves, grass, and bushes. Crawling through mud and being near explosions will cause dirt to attach to player's uniform and weapons. Improved volumetric fog effects
Reworked the XP gathering rate, and adjusted the prices for Universal Roles
Introduced “Flamethrower Role” to the German and French Faction
Iterated on melee blocking system to now ‘stun’ a player who is successfully blocked in melee combat, providing an advantage to the defender
Added ability to destroy window glass
Adjusted the distance of Château-Thierry frontline spawn points so they’re similar from each objective on both teams.
Stopped “Longest Kill Streak” from contributing to players Combat Score
Implement Picture-In-Picture Scopes for all sniper rifles
Made available spawns be re-selected automatically
Added camouflage netting to machine gun & fortification emplacements to improve occupants' survivability
Poison gas now uses volumetric gas volumes
Removed sidearms from Sniper Leader roles
Adjusted sensitivity for scoped weapons and binoculars
Added additional sector 1 spawns on Ansoncourt 1915 GER vs FR assault layer
Added Gewehr 88/05 to German HMG crewman roles for all years
Players no loner receive ‘Ammo Supplied’ score when supplying themselves
Level Design
Complete level overhaul for Zonnebeke, Séchault, and Frise. With additional level revisions for Combles and Poelcappelle
Adjusted minimaps to reflect level changes
Vimy Ridge: Added vehicle spawns to CEF vs GER assault layers
Vimy Ridge: Fixed issue where climbing some hills would cause players to get stuck behind collision
Vimy Ridge: Fixed players being able to glitch ontop of tunnels and shoot through walls
Combles: Fixed GER vehicle spawnpoint in last sector from being Out of Bounds
Frise: Fixed middle sector from being enterable during round preparation on Frontline
Poelcappelle: stopped HQ spawn being available in sector 3 during Frontline
Zonnebeke: Adjust water near trenches
Zonnebeke: Night layer for CEF vs GER
Séchault: Fixed HQ spawns only being available during their last defending sector for frontline
Reworked Underground Bunkers
Reworked damaged farmhouse buildings
Art
Implemented 450+ cosmetic items that can be unlocked through the progression system
Darkened German uniforms to be more historically accurate
Improved 3rd Person clothing textures
Adjusted position of the Leather Jenkin
Adjusted offset of the tunic and the officer jacket
Added medical & signaler arm band to the ANZAC roles
Added the Officer Saber and Bayonet to ANZAC roles
Adjusted clearance of the leather bandoleer
Adjusted offset of the Greatcoat
Improved bloodied textures on soldier limbs
UI
Fixed the Winchester 1897 texture
Added Faction and Year to team info
“Work In Progress” HUD notice removed
Display a warning when trying to claim tank and the team’s tank limit has been reached
Optimization / General Fixes
Fixes
Patched server crash related to using ‘AdminEndMatch’ or ‘AdminChangeMap’ while on certain layers
Patched server crash related to operators leaving HMG or Field Artillery section, while operating respective emplacements
Patched server crash when attempting to leave a section, while being spawned in as that section
Patched Windmill collision exploit
Resolved artillery projectile issues when firing only a few meters away from operator’s own emplacement
Stopped players from receiving full ammo while alive and being promoted to Section Leader
Fixed both teams not having forward spawns on Vimy Ridge during Frontline
Fixed both teams not having forward spawns on Zonnebeke during Frontline
Can’t enter seat 2 without a crewman role message being shown for seat 2 of the Renault FT while not using the Field Artillery SL/ Crewman roles
Number of shots remaining not displayed for the Mauser Tankgewehr 1918
Added additional vehicle spawn points to prevent them from spawning on top of each other.
Adjusted lighting for team selection screen on Zonnebeke night layers for better visibility
Updated “NEWS FROM THE FRONT” Section
Adjusted minimap for defending team on Assault, so it appears blue
Players not receiving warnings and remain able to use weapons when out of bounds in enemy sectors
Infantry receiving the wrong countdown warning when entering enemy sectors early
Fixed MP18 unexpectedly not firing after reload
Choosing a new equipment loadout after starting a match, would occasionally default to the first equipment loadout
Patched issue on Sechault where players would occasionally be teleported in they’re in the underground tunnel
Stopped tanks from leaving collision behind at spawn point
AEF Automatic Rifle section missing an automatic rifle role
Implemented several fixes to improve client stability and resolve multiple reported client crashes
Patched players from receiving XP for other players healing themselves
Fixed German team defaulting to the A7V Tank instead of the Officer Role
Tanks were blocked from driving. Press SHIFT+SPACE to unlock breaks
Patched tanks from being visible on minimap and enterable by both teams when unmanned
Fixed players from claiming a tank by entering a tank that’s in use
Player deaths not being counted when dying to environmental damage
Stopped “Assist” from counting on the scoreboard before all conditions are met
Fixed “Melee Kills” being added to players personal scoreboard after “Death” instead of after the kill
Stopped “Melee Kill” stat from increasing due to a variety of unrelated weapons
Fixed some Players spawning as Infantry when claiming a tank role
Fixed player from being able to claim tank roles with an insufficient amount of XP
Stopped Tank’s parking break from being turned on and staying active when driver switches seats and firing a weapon
Fixed players from being able to continually spawn tanks if they claim the “Tank Role” after respawn
Stopped tank's parking brake from turning on when switching seats or firing weapon
Fixed Tanks from spawning ontop of one another when free spawnpoints are available
Patched players from being able to continuously spawn tanks if they reclaim tank role after getting killed/ respawning
Removed invisible collision volumes left by tanks at their spawn location
Fixed tank roles from being able to spawn on infantry spawnpoints without a tank
Stopped infantry roles from auto selecting vehicle spawn points on compatible layers
Patched players from being able to select vehicle role while alive
Adjusted admin commands effecting XP system
Resolved issue where players were earning XP from blocking friendly melee attacks
Patched players gathered XP during current life being granted to the next player that died
Added Faction and Year to Team Info
Sections with more than 9 roles will now show all available roles
Fixed issue where players instantly lost XP when being incapacitated VS when they give up
Fixed players from not being able to claim tank roles when team tanks are destroyed after tank limit is reached
Stopped role limits from no longer applying once the player can afford the universal role
Known issues
**
AMD FX users will have degraded performance due to issues with the audio system. We’re still investigating possible solutions. Workaround: https://forums.playbtw.com/index.php?/topic/6103-workaround-amd-fx-users-have-degraded-performance/
Microphone not working or Input device is reset after restarting the game twice. Workaround: https://forums.playbtw.com/index.php?/topic/6101-workaround-my-microphone-input-device-is-reset-after-restarting-the-game/
Rifle grenades do not cause environmental damage
Some weapon/vehicle HUD icons are incorrect
Personal awards are not correctly displayed
Damage radius of field cannons will sometimes cause players to not be killed immediately
Certain Weapons and Explosives are using placeholder SFX
Melee charging may cause rubberbanding and a broken weapon animation
Rally Point placement limits aren’t applied in all cases
Tear Gas effect can sometimes appear with a gas mask
A shooting range for ANZAC team is missing
Abandoned tanks can be seen and entered by the enemy
Flamethrower hose appears detached from the tank
Bandaging can fail with a delay after crouching
