Beyond The Wire 0.16 Update

Adapt to the ever changing battlefield with the introduction of the Customization and Progression system. Personalize your soldier with over 450+ newly available cosmetic items. Strike fear into the hearts of your enemies with German and French forces deploying Flamethrowers. Effect the landscape of the battlefield with the addition of dynamic environmental effects. Engauge in close quarters combat and defend your teammates with the new Melee Blocking System.

Players no loner receive ‘Ammo Supplied’ score when supplying themselves

Added Gewehr 88/05 to German HMG crewman roles for all years

Added additional sector 1 spawns on Ansoncourt 1915 GER vs FR assault layer

Adjusted sensitivity for scoped weapons and binoculars

Poison gas now uses volumetric gas volumes

Added camouflage netting to machine gun & fortification emplacements to improve occupants' survivability

Made available spawns be re-selected automatically

Implement Picture-In-Picture Scopes for all sniper rifles

Stopped “Longest Kill Streak” from contributing to players Combat Score

Adjusted the distance of Château-Thierry frontline spawn points so they’re similar from each objective on both teams.

Iterated on melee blocking system to now ‘stun’ a player who is successfully blocked in melee combat, providing an advantage to the defender

Introduced “Flamethrower Role” to the German and French Faction

Reworked the XP gathering rate, and adjusted the prices for Universal Roles

Environmental Effects: Damage and destroy foliage with flamethrowers, explosives, artillery strikes. Flames from flamethrower have a chance to spread to nearby leaves, grass, and bushes. Crawling through mud and being near explosions will cause dirt to attach to player's uniform and weapons. Improved volumetric fog effects

Progression System: Complete strategic objectives on the battlefield to unlock unique items to customize your soldier

Séchault: Fixed HQ spawns only being available during their last defending sector for frontline

Zonnebeke: Night layer for CEF vs GER

Poelcappelle: stopped HQ spawn being available in sector 3 during Frontline

Frise: Fixed middle sector from being enterable during round preparation on Frontline

Combles: Fixed GER vehicle spawnpoint in last sector from being Out of Bounds

Vimy Ridge: Fixed players being able to glitch ontop of tunnels and shoot through walls

Vimy Ridge: Fixed issue where climbing some hills would cause players to get stuck behind collision

Vimy Ridge: Added vehicle spawns to CEF vs GER assault layers

Adjusted minimaps to reflect level changes

Complete level overhaul for Zonnebeke, Séchault, and Frise. With additional level revisions for Combles and Poelcappelle

Adjusted offset of the Greatcoat

Adjusted clearance of the leather bandoleer

Added the Officer Saber and Bayonet to ANZAC roles

Added medical & signaler arm band to the ANZAC roles

Adjusted offset of the tunic and the officer jacket

Adjusted position of the Leather Jenkin

Darkened German uniforms to be more historically accurate

Implemented 450+ cosmetic items that can be unlocked through the progression system

Display a warning when trying to claim tank and the team’s tank limit has been reached

Added Faction and Year to team info

Fixes

Patched server crash related to using ‘AdminEndMatch’ or ‘AdminChangeMap’ while on certain layers

Patched server crash related to operators leaving HMG or Field Artillery section, while operating respective emplacements

Patched server crash when attempting to leave a section, while being spawned in as that section

Patched Windmill collision exploit

Resolved artillery projectile issues when firing only a few meters away from operator’s own emplacement

Stopped players from receiving full ammo while alive and being promoted to Section Leader

Fixed both teams not having forward spawns on Vimy Ridge during Frontline

Fixed both teams not having forward spawns on Zonnebeke during Frontline

Can’t enter seat 2 without a crewman role message being shown for seat 2 of the Renault FT while not using the Field Artillery SL/ Crewman roles

Number of shots remaining not displayed for the Mauser Tankgewehr 1918

Added additional vehicle spawn points to prevent them from spawning on top of each other.

Adjusted lighting for team selection screen on Zonnebeke night layers for better visibility

Updated “NEWS FROM THE FRONT” Section

Adjusted minimap for defending team on Assault, so it appears blue

Players not receiving warnings and remain able to use weapons when out of bounds in enemy sectors

Infantry receiving the wrong countdown warning when entering enemy sectors early

Fixed MP18 unexpectedly not firing after reload

Choosing a new equipment loadout after starting a match, would occasionally default to the first equipment loadout

Patched issue on Sechault where players would occasionally be teleported in they’re in the underground tunnel

Stopped tanks from leaving collision behind at spawn point

AEF Automatic Rifle section missing an automatic rifle role

Implemented several fixes to improve client stability and resolve multiple reported client crashes

Patched players from receiving XP for other players healing themselves

Fixed German team defaulting to the A7V Tank instead of the Officer Role

Tanks were blocked from driving. Press SHIFT+SPACE to unlock breaks

Patched tanks from being visible on minimap and enterable by both teams when unmanned

Fixed players from claiming a tank by entering a tank that’s in use

Player deaths not being counted when dying to environmental damage

Stopped “Assist” from counting on the scoreboard before all conditions are met

Fixed “Melee Kills” being added to players personal scoreboard after “Death” instead of after the kill

Stopped “Melee Kill” stat from increasing due to a variety of unrelated weapons

Fixed some Players spawning as Infantry when claiming a tank role

Fixed player from being able to claim tank roles with an insufficient amount of XP

Stopped Tank’s parking break from being turned on and staying active when driver switches seats and firing a weapon

Fixed players from being able to continually spawn tanks if they claim the “Tank Role” after respawn

Stopped tank's parking brake from turning on when switching seats or firing weapon

Fixed Tanks from spawning ontop of one another when free spawnpoints are available

Patched players from being able to continuously spawn tanks if they reclaim tank role after getting killed/ respawning

Removed invisible collision volumes left by tanks at their spawn location

Fixed tank roles from being able to spawn on infantry spawnpoints without a tank

Stopped infantry roles from auto selecting vehicle spawn points on compatible layers

Patched players from being able to select vehicle role while alive

Adjusted admin commands effecting XP system

Resolved issue where players were earning XP from blocking friendly melee attacks

Patched players gathered XP during current life being granted to the next player that died

Sections with more than 9 roles will now show all available roles

Fixed issue where players instantly lost XP when being incapacitated VS when they give up

Fixed players from not being able to claim tank roles when team tanks are destroyed after tank limit is reached