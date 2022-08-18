 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 18 August 2022

Update 1.30c: Improvements (again)

Share · View all patches · Build 9341230

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[CHANGELOG]

  • Add: New patch - SLOVAKIA flag
  • Improve: Reduced accurate of AI in terms of distance of target
  • Improve: Reduced accurate of AI in terms of scope used
  • Improve: Reduced accurate of AI in terms of weapon used
  • Improve: Reduced accurate of AI if night and doesn't use NVG
  • Improve: Lights optimization of Burnwood mansion
  • Improve: Lights optimization of Residential house
  • Improve: Reduced number of lights enabled
  • Improve: Some UI design
  • Improve: Deployment level
  • Improve: Rendering optimization
  • Fix: Camera rotation after use drone/photo mode
  • Fix: Some errors scripts

