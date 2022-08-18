Update 1.30c: Improvements (again)

[CHANGELOG]
- Add: New patch - SLOVAKIA flag
- Improve: Reduced accurate of AI in terms of distance of target
- Improve: Reduced accurate of AI in terms of scope used
- Improve: Reduced accurate of AI in terms of weapon used
- Improve: Reduced accurate of AI if night and doesn't use NVG
- Improve: Lights optimization of Burnwood mansion
- Improve: Lights optimization of Residential house
- Improve: Reduced number of lights enabled
- Improve: Some UI design
- Improve: Deployment level
- Improve: Rendering optimization
- Fix: Camera rotation after use drone/photo mode
- Fix: Some errors scripts
Changed files in this update