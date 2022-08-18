Stock and Record Rack Refill – Update!

Hi everyone,

It’s time for the latest update!

First,

When you start the game, you will notice that the top menu bar now displays your current Stock. ( Finally! ) This makes it way easier to keep track of your subgenre albums.

To be able to fit this new section, I had to move around a few buttons. Consider all this work-in-progress.

Additionally, the Record Rack Refill system is now in place. This works in conjunction with the new Stock section and will appear each time you open the shop.

Now you will see the effects of pressing those little red ( ! ) exclamation mark icons!

Tutorial has been updated to include information about the Stock and Record Rack refills so it’s worth playing the tutorial, but you can easily manage without the tutorial.

New features

Stock display on Top menu bar.

Record Rack Refill system.

Fixes and adjustments

Top menu bar reorganization.

Fixed the situation where the Skill tree blocked the view and could not be closed.

Added the option to close the skill tree via background click.

Added the option to close the Vintage Record Collection via background click.

Vintage collection amount is now displayed in top menu bar.

Tutorial update.

Something to look forward too

The work on tasks ( like a to-do list with achievements and rewards ) has officially started so expect the next update to be geared towards this.

That’s it! Enjoy the update!