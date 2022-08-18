Patch Notes - Pre-Release Build - 0.12a

ADDED
- added new character purchasing system! With this now live you can unlock additional playable characters with the treasure you earn in the game! Additional features are slowly being added which are built around this new system such as XP, Levels, and customization.
- new menu design. The controls menu now dynamically loads controls and it built around a custom database which will allow for input remapping (currently in the works).
- major visual refactor! additional stylization has been added by utilizing an outline system. Initial tests revealed that it was originally too strong of an effect but after toning it down the effect has been very well received and really ties everything together nicely.
UPDATES
- fixed audio and display settings bugs where the current value was not being displayed when opened for the first time
- various minor improvements and bug fixes
