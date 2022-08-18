Gamescom Demo - Release Candidate

This will be our prototype which will be at the Indie Arena Booth at Gamescom 2022
Could be that there will be additions, fixes and so on till Monday, 22.August 2022
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This will be our prototype which will be at the Indie Arena Booth at Gamescom 2022
Could be that there will be additions, fixes and so on till Monday, 22.August 2022
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update