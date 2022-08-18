 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paws and Leaves - Roots of Me Playtest update for 18 August 2022

Gamescom Demo - Release Candidate

Share · View all patches · Build 9341135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This will be our prototype which will be at the Indie Arena Booth at Gamescom 2022

Could be that there will be additions, fixes and so on till Monday, 22.August 2022

Changed files in this update

Depot 1928581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link