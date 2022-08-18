- Steam Audio: Configuration was revised.
- Bugfix: Some sounds were audible through walls at a great distance.
- Performance: Custom LOD added for better performance with lights.
- Performance: Mipmap streaming was added.
- Fixed minor bugs
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 18 August 2022
Update 0.16.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
