Patch v1.5.011

Hey everyone :) Another update with some fixes :)

-Fixed issue in the bedroom with the stick not working in the selection level menu

-Fixed issue where music wasn't launching if player died at the same time as the boss in world 2

-Fixed issue with a messed up camera on boss world 2

-Fixed issue where vridniX was slowing down in the air at the beginning of a cutscene

-Fixed some obstacles which didn't kill player in one of the world 4 level

-Fixed the credits that didn't launch the post-credit scene (sorry about this)

-Fix of typos in some dialogs

-Fixed vridniX who could go over some cutscene triggers by going to the ceiling

-Simplified one world 5 level

-Removed one question from the quiz in world 2 to add a new one

-Change of dialog timings in the last cutscene of the game