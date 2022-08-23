Patch v1.5.011

Hey everyone :) Another update with some fixes :)
-Fixed issue in the bedroom with the stick not working in the selection level menu
-Fixed issue where music wasn't launching if player died at the same time as the boss in world 2
-Fixed issue with a messed up camera on boss world 2
-Fixed issue where vridniX was slowing down in the air at the beginning of a cutscene
-Fixed some obstacles which didn't kill player in one of the world 4 level
-Fixed the credits that didn't launch the post-credit scene (sorry about this)
-Fix of typos in some dialogs
-Fixed vridniX who could go over some cutscene triggers by going to the ceiling
-Simplified one world 5 level
-Removed one question from the quiz in world 2 to add a new one
-Change of dialog timings in the last cutscene of the game
