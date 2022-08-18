Update to v.1.4.0.4. - PUBLIC STAGE !

Hello everyone!
A new update on the Public Stage.
See this news post for details on the Public Stage and how to access it.
ADDED
- Sounds of eating bread and soup.
FIXED
- A rare possible crash occurring during the economy update.
- Sometimes the bandits for the "I'm Vengeance" quest were not spawned. Affected saves should be fixed with this update.
- "Wanted: One-legged, Ankle-Length, Wear Caps" quest can happen in summer and can't be completed.
- The "The Master Angler" quest gives away too many coins.
- The "Great Expectations of a Young Builder" quest has bugged text for a single goal.
- The camera shakes when increasing building levels.
- No highlighting of modules during Market Stall destruction.
- Bandits sitting while in combat.
- Bandits notifying others about player.
- When the game was saved at 6 pm, the NPCs didn't finish their work after loading.
- Position and behavior of Kestrel after loading a saved game.
- Special NPC stands near Denica for many years if the player hasn't invited him to his village ("Lost" quest).
- Player's wife stands somewhere and does nothing.
- Possibility to get stuck at season skip when starting a trade at a certain moment.
- Being able to open sleep context menu for campfires inside of buildings.
- Predators not engaging player when attacked while chasing a prey.
- In specific situations generic quests can block getting special side quests.
- In some cases, quests can take away equipped items that are required for it.
- Animals not engaging player when attacked.
- In some cases, predators ignore player.
- Bandits can turn their heads too far.
- Characters not looking down properly.
UPDATED
- Finding the target bandit camp now persists throughout the "I'm Vengeance" quest to easily locate the bandit camp if player runs away from it.
- Bandit combat behavior.
- Movement speed reduction on steep terrain for characters and animals.
- Horse and donkey animations while in water.
- Spanish language.
- Russian language.
Changed depots in release_build_staging branch