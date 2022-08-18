 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Medieval Dynasty update for 18 August 2022

Update to v.1.4.0.4. - PUBLIC STAGE !

Share · View all patches · Build 9341021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

A new update on the Public Stage.

See this news post for details on the Public Stage and how to access it.

ADDED
  • Sounds of eating bread and soup.
FIXED
  • A rare possible crash occurring during the economy update.
  • Sometimes the bandits for the "I'm Vengeance" quest were not spawned. Affected saves should be fixed with this update.
  • "Wanted: One-legged, Ankle-Length, Wear Caps" quest can happen in summer and can't be completed.
  • The "The Master Angler" quest gives away too many coins.
  • The "Great Expectations of a Young Builder" quest has bugged text for a single goal.
  • The camera shakes when increasing building levels.
  • No highlighting of modules during Market Stall destruction.
  • Bandits sitting while in combat.
  • Bandits notifying others about player.
  • When the game was saved at 6 pm, the NPCs didn't finish their work after loading.
  • Position and behavior of Kestrel after loading a saved game.
  • Special NPC stands near Denica for many years if the player hasn't invited him to his village ("Lost" quest).
  • Player's wife stands somewhere and does nothing.
  • Possibility to get stuck at season skip when starting a trade at a certain moment.
  • Being able to open sleep context menu for campfires inside of buildings.
  • Predators not engaging player when attacked while chasing a prey.
  • In specific situations generic quests can block getting special side quests.
  • In some cases, quests can take away equipped items that are required for it.
  • Animals not engaging player when attacked.
  • In some cases, predators ignore player.
  • Bandits can turn their heads too far.
  • Characters not looking down properly.
UPDATED
  • Finding the target bandit camp now persists throughout the "I'm Vengeance" quest to easily locate the bandit camp if player runs away from it.
  • Bandit combat behavior.
  • Movement speed reduction on steep terrain for characters and animals.
  • Horse and donkey animations while in water.
  • Spanish language.
  • Russian language.

Changed depots in release_build_staging branch

View more data in app history for build 9341021
Depot 1129581
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link