The game is now available! Take free keys (REMOVE first and last char):

XAZ0XJ-CFALG-GFA8KX

XZDCKZ-HLJI0-BKBMZX

XD8K8Q-C34FY-46KCCX

XT05NR-9H7GQ-NLIIXX

XQ7Q73-I5MFI-82II6X

X30RYI-FKY6C-EWGDGX

X884PB-0V9QN-KJB2AX

PS. The demo will be available soon (I have internet problems, I use mobile internet...).

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2014930/A_Last_Will_and_TESTament/