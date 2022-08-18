The engineering console has buttons on it now so you can control various settings. The way some of the systems work is a little wonky, they will be changed in a later release, but they do at least work for now.
Non Fingo VR Playtest update for 18 August 2022
18 August - Engineering Controls
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update