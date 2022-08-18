 Skip to content

Non Fingo VR Playtest update for 18 August 2022

18 August - Engineering Controls

18 August

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The engineering console has buttons on it now so you can control various settings. The way some of the systems work is a little wonky, they will be changed in a later release, but they do at least work for now.

