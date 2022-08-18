 Skip to content

Untitled Crossing Record update for 18 August 2022

8月18日更新内容[v1.0.9]

我们将游戏更新到了Ver1.0.9，在此版本中进行了如下修正：
1.更改了部分剧情战中BOSS的行动机制，避免因玩家数据远超预期导致无法正常结束战斗流程的问题。
2.修复了一个可能潜在的导致迷宫探索无法正常进行的问题。

我们将持续关注游戏中出现的问题并努力修复，祝大家游戏愉快！

