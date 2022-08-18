Patch 0.11.0

New Content
- 3 new Achievements
- 1 new Arcana: IX - Divine Bloodline
- 1 new Character: Queen Sigma
- 2 new weapons: Victory Sword and Sole Solution
Tweaks:
- More secret spells
- Added option to skip Arcana drafts
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2850644789
Tweaks from 0.10.109
- Added an on-screen keyboard in the new menu for gamepad and Steam Deck users
- Increased grace time between key presses to cast spells
- Fixed new theme of The Bone Zone not looping properly
- Slightly reduced movement speed of the Sketamari
- Added more spells, but they're SECRETS
Changed files in this update