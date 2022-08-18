 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vampire Survivors update for 18 August 2022

Patch 0.11.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9340966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

  • 3 new Achievements
  • 1 new Arcana: IX - Divine Bloodline
  • 1 new Character: Queen Sigma
  • 2 new weapons: Victory Sword and Sole Solution

Tweaks:

  • More secret spells
  • Added option to skip Arcana drafts

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2850644789

Tweaks from 0.10.109

  • Added an on-screen keyboard in the new menu for gamepad and Steam Deck users
  • Increased grace time between key presses to cast spells
  • Fixed new theme of The Bone Zone not looping properly
  • Slightly reduced movement speed of the Sketamari
  • Added more spells, but they're SECRETS

Changed files in this update

Depot 1794684
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link