ChilloutVR update for 18 August 2022

ChilloutVR 2022r167p1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have just released ChilloutVR 2022r167p1 to the stable branch.

This update fixes the issue that vive controllers were not properly assigned to the avatar's hands.

