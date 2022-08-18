Upgrading Our Engine | Update 31.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9340784 · Last edited 18 August 2022 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Unity Engine Upgrade

We’ve updated Unity, the game engine we use to create Universe Sandbox. While you won’t see immediate changes, this will allow us to utilize new features for future improvements to our physics simulation.



Instant Water Flow

Use the Settle Water button to immediately stabilize the water level of a planet.



More Highlights

Control the lowest temperature of space with the Background Temperature. By default, this is set to 2.73 Kelvin to approximate the Cosmic Microwave Background. Adjust it under

Simulation > Advanced Simulation Settings > Temperature > Background Temperature



Random object icons in the Add tool have been updated

Before

After

Learn about habitable zones and how Universe Sandbox models them in our guide

Guides > Science > Habitable Zones



Stellar collisions now partially merge and transfer mass before going supernova

Before

After

Collision shockwaves are now realistically circular

Before

After

Particles now collide more consistently, and gas cloud momentum is now transferred to and from impacting objects

Before

After

This update includes 3+ additions and 27+ fixes and improvements.

[url=http://universesandbox.com/whatsnew" data-type="URL" data-id="http://universesandbox.com/whatsnew]Check out the full list of What's New in Update 31.2[/url]

Please report any issues on our Steam forum, on Discord, or in-game via Home > Send Feedback.