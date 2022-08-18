 Skip to content

Universe Sandbox update for 18 August 2022

Upgrading Our Engine | Update 31.2

Unity Engine Upgrade

We’ve updated Unity, the game engine we use to create Universe Sandbox. While you won’t see immediate changes, this will allow us to utilize new features for future improvements to our physics simulation.

Instant Water Flow

Use the Settle Water button to immediately stabilize the water level of a planet.

More Highlights

  • Control the lowest temperature of space with the Background Temperature. By default, this is set to 2.73 Kelvin to approximate the Cosmic Microwave Background. Adjust it under
    Simulation > Advanced Simulation Settings > Temperature > Background Temperature

  • Random object icons in the Add tool have been updated
    [table]
    [tr]
    [td]

    Before
    [/td]
    [td]

    After
    [/td]
    [/tr]
    [/table]

  • Learn about habitable zones and how Universe Sandbox models them in our guide
    Guides > Science > Habitable Zones

  • Stellar collisions now partially merge and transfer mass before going supernova
    [table]
    [tr]
    [td]

    Before
    [/td]
    [td]

    After
    [/td]
    [/tr]
    [/table]

  • Collision shockwaves are now realistically circular
    [table]
    [tr]
    [td]

    Before
    [/td]
    [td]

    After
    [/td]
    [/tr]
    [/table]

  • Particles now collide more consistently, and gas cloud momentum is now transferred to and from impacting objects
    [table]
    [tr]
    [td]

    Before
    [/td]
    [td]

    After
    [/td]
    [/tr]
    [/table]

This update includes 3+ additions and 27+ fixes and improvements.

[url=http://universesandbox.com/whatsnew" data-type="URL" data-id="http://universesandbox.com/whatsnew]Check out the full list of What's New in Update 31.2[/url]

Please report any issues on our Steam forum, on Discord, or in-game via Home > Send Feedback.

