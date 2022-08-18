Project Downfall 0.9.29.2 is live

Share · View all patches · Build 9340709 · Last edited 18 August 2022 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Crimson Community,

0.9.29.2 is live. Smaller update than last week but still has nice a nice amount of good stuff, tweaks and fixes.

Once again, ultra kudos to all who took the time to drop us feedback, gameplays, reports! Please keep em coming so we have 1.0. as best it can be!

Also, will be presenting Project Downfall at Gamescom on Wedensday 24th Aug at the Polish booth, so come on over and say hi!

0.9.29.2 includes:

-Car Level Select slight visual tweaks and added destination level description forr better lore/map/plot clarity (Thanks: Donkeyman)

-New Finisher Combo: G-MAN. Melee finshers are easy. Ranged finishers take more time/effort/ammo and skill. So these two are now inpependent. More tweaks will follow (seeing as how it is harder to get ranged finshers with low cal weapons as opposed to the likes of the Howler, Precision Rifle, etc)

-General Optimisation of enemy rendering. Should be especially helpfull in levels with more cannonfodder.

-fixed tengu hole 1st floor levelbreak bug. (thanks: DDSN)

-fixed tengu enemy start event to avoid transparecny bug (Thanks: DDSN)

-optimised destructible layer prefabs for tengu

-new tengu details, polish, wall paintings etc and destructibles

-fixed speedbump level id which broke acccess to level from leaderboards PC (thanks: Gamb)

-Fillerup rectum route neon "departed" added if level replayed (Thanks: TF2NoobPlayer64)

-gutter rat conditon updated, added to leader board pc list

-added multiple levels to leaderboard listL shrotcut (Thanks: Nekromorg), grounded, answers, gutter rat, empire

-fixed keycard pickup blowhard exit bug (keycard now mandatory pickup and exit gate unlock level complete event updated for fix) (Thanks: Donkeyman)

-101 SD added bg visiblity for popups

-added DMR RICO correct name display (Thanks: TF2NoobPlayer64)

-TV certain bugged interaction name display fixed (thanks: Donkeyman)

-canal boss screen shake events added for better immersion

-apartment light through wall kitchen interact bug fixed (Thanks: Donkeyman)

-rectum lobby static destructible glass panels fixed

-101 SD updated npc spawn and ROTK text back for better visibility (Thanks: TF2NoobPlayer64)

-fixed genesis final new train car bugs (Thanks: Gamb)

-Personal and Sabot Final final longer range from behind table pavlov chat (Thanks: Donkeyman)

-subhub fixed closedoor speed event (thanks: Gamb) and tweaked manic man minigame speed value scaling and difficulty/fixed exploit

-Peronsal start added Sasha miniboss to map hor hard nad nmare, added aggro logic call for entry block event to avoid inconsistency in aggro

-Added Bozo enemy hit events

-dead heat zombie collider tweaks WIP (thanks: Donkeyman and Sinth)

-personal smaller aggro delay for first thug 1->0,5

-zombie further tweaks(leg mesh type so they fall down and avoid stuck bug post death)

-curfew LEs Autres visibility tweaks (Thanks: Donkeyman)

-ambient light subtle tweak its persinal start

-furhter tweaks dead heat , dedicated intro WIP

-sasha slow override anim added

-cleaner fix eavesdrop unwanted aggro (thanks: Donkeyman). Added independent aggro call for first two melee enemies to avoid this bug.

-dead heat minor tweaks ie start van tilt nad subtle lighting adjustments

-updated cartridge intro with new textures and according adjustments

-subhub added brain superkick door tutorial with look at event and disabled on aggro toggle

-subhub added close door on exit office event and no aggro to Alistair

-fixed OC Luco final and OC bug in sabotage final (thanks:ShreksSon64)

-start screen fixed exploding pencil sound on start for certain paths (thanks: Gamb)

-fixed mixer audio issues Sabotage start (Thanks: Gamb) and ticket booth spelling (Thanks:Donkeyman)

-sewers final ambient light raised for better contrast with enemies on environment backdrop and general enemy brightness

-fixed sabotage dancefllor missing toilet walltop section (thanks: Donkeyman)

-updated difficulty description, only Hard (thanks: Gamb)

-updated level list select with pulsing go sign

-start screen closed up and plugged logic for olga arlovski appointment (Thanks: Donkeyman)

-fillerup fixed bug with new updated exit lev condition logic (needs more testing)

-changelog update

-tracksuit rip new speed anim variations (Dedicated) and small tweak to hips area texture

-Casino 1st 2 stages updated ambient light for better visibility

-curfew fixed , critical component/lockup bug (Thanks:Donkeyman)

-sabotage final fixed howler pick through door bug

-fixed exploding pencil on start in Diner and Mansion (Thanks:Sinth)

-providence warming up updated ambient light for better visibility and add post area effect on topside exit

-new dead heat mamebox insert intro

So that's it for this one.

Now we got 2 intense crunch loaded months coming up. Possibly we will drop some public betas for testing and feedback in the meantime.