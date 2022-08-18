 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SIMBA THE CAT update for 18 August 2022

collect 30 golden fish and simba the cat will be invulnerable for 10 seconds

Share · View all patches · Build 9340645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

the usefulness of collecting golden fish is:
every time you collect 30 golden fish,
simba the cat will be invulnerable for 10 seconds.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2027171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link