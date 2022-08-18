Bounty of One: Early Access release!

This is it fellow outlaws! The Early Access is out! We are super excited for you to discover it!

First of all, I’d like to thank everyone that has been extra supportive of us! When we set out to create Bounty of One 4 and half months ago, it was only the two of us (Bumpty and I, Kobal) and some of our friends that we could take feedback from. Now, many people react on the steam community and there are a few hundreds of you on our discord server not only to give feedback but also suggestions and to share your love for our game. It has been stressful at times but it was fun and awesome ALL the time! We can’t thank you enough for your enthusiasm! This is your game as much as ours and we want to keep it that way. If you’re not on the discord yet, feel free to join! Let’s make a great game together:

Secondly, let me talk about how we imagine the upcoming weeks and our organization regardings updates from now on. We would like to work on a rhythm of one update every 2 weeks. During each two weeks, we will keep updating a beta branch of the game, if you’re curious, you can therefore check out the upcoming changes there. About 2 to 3 days before the 2 weeks deadline, no additional feature will be added to the beta branch and on the day of the update, the beta branch will merge into the main branch. However, if something does not seem to work in our eyes, we will take it upon ourselves to push it to the next update. We would rather give quality over quantity. Ideally (and I say ideally as it might change depending on waaaaaay to many things), we would like to have a 6 weeks cycle with the first 2 weeks update focusing on new objects, the second update on a new character and the last one on a new boss. All the while, we would be working on fixes, balancing and quality of life improvement of course! This planning may change over time but we will always be transparent about the changes. Overall, remember this cycle rule and know that we could decide to make an update sooner or later depending on the game’s needs.

This brings me to my next point: Our plans for the first cycle of 6 weeks. Well, ironically, we expect it to be longer than 6 weeks (see, transparency :) ), probably more like eight to nine. The first reason for that is that after 4 and a half months of intense work, we’d like to take it slow for the first 2 week update, it will take 3 weeks instead. Especially since launch always comes with its set of setbacks. The second reason is simply that the next boss we would like to work on is, you guessed it…

The Undertaker!

The Undertaker has been set up to be the strongest and final boss of the game and we want him to be perfect both visually and gameplay wise. He will also mark the finalization of what a run is supposed to be in Bounty of One, the 3 boss to win cycle we’ve talked a lot about before. This in turn will most likely require a new set of enemies to encounter. Henceforth, the longer it takes to get there.



Work in progress character design

Thirdly, in this last week, we’ve worked on fixing as many bugs as possible and on one special surprise feature for you all! We spared no expense... You will find him in the game soon enough, he is what we would call a “pepite d’or” (golden nugget) in french.

Finally, hereafter you’ll find the changes we made in this version, enjoy!

Content

Gameplay et quality of life

Added a Seed system: you can now share your seeds with other player through the redemption options

Ollin is now an unlockable character, he is not available from the start.

Balancing

Ollin adjustments:

Mighty Mezcal Staff will not give cooldown reduction anymore

Ollin’s cooldown reduction stats: 100 -> 80

Bug fixes

Fixed issues with multiplayer:

Keybinding issues

Player 2, 3 and 4 should no longer be able to confirm for Player 1 (controller)

There was a bug when resurrecting 2 player in 1 level up, only 1 player would be resurrected. You will now only be able to resurrect players 1 at a time while we work on fixing it (WIP)

Fixed a bug where when you would pick up 2 chest, you could only choose for one.

Fixed a bug where you would keep on walking after a dash or after a level up.

Sound

Sound and Music overhaul

New Character

[spoiler] Why don’t you find him for yourself in the game? Maybe the community can help![/spoiler]