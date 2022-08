Monsters Loot Swag is now available for Early Access release!

Choose from an initial four cosplaying catgirls, each with unique abilities and blast your through the first 5 levels of the game, grabbing as much loot and swag as possible before facing a final showdown with the level boss to open the exit, either in single player or online Co-Op play.

Then come back for monthly updates!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1789310