Big balance update:

Stage 13 - Added adaptive difficulty based on player success

Scene 17 - Reduced the difficulty of Likho's and finding it's heart

Scene 17 - Oven anger slightly reduced

Scene 11 - Updated protagonist phrases

Scene 10 - More tips for the level goal

Minor localization fixes

With these updates, I want the game to be as comfortable as possible for any player playing on any difficulty level.

Contact me for feedback: selfdelusiongame@gmai.com