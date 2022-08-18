Version 0.71 - SubBuild 2022.8.18

Share · View all patches · Build 9340383 · Last edited 18 August 2022 – 14:26:04 UTC by Wendy

Another update with new features !

I needed the ball thrower to create the tutorial, and I used that momentum to add the service training as well ! :-)

With it, you can even train for the serving volley, or the return by taking control of the 2nd player instead of the main one.

The ball thrower is programmable so you can create any kind of exercise with it.

And here is the complete changelog.

New Features :

Training Club : service training, which also allows you to train for the serving volley, and for the return (by taking control of player 2 instead of player 1)

Training Club : programmable ball thrower

Changes :

Players : the player CRC now includes the Footwork Booster

Bug Fixes :

World Tour : the weak players from the real years who continued their career into the fictional years could get too strong (this fix is in 2 parts, one in use at the start of each year, and one only when starting a new career)

Modding : switching between different stadiums having different net skins could lead to a crash

