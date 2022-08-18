 Skip to content

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles update for 18 August 2022

The Pirates Expansion Revealed!

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles update for 18 August 2022

Avast ye Bobs!

We know you've been itching for what's next, and we're proud and so excited to officially announce the new Pirates Expansion - coming to Bang-On Balls: Chronicles on September 12!

This chronicle is packed with so much stuff, we don't even know where to start!

Between a dozen unique islands to explore, a variety of craft to sail the seas, a pirate supermarket, tons of loot, ship battles, tattoos, and new bosses, this is our most ambitious map yet. Keep your eyes peeled, for there are secrets abound all over these waters.

Catch the official reveal trailer for a taste of what's in store for ye next month and get ready to set sail on a new adventure! We thank you all so much for your continued support mateys. Arrr!

- The Exit Plan & Untold Tales Crew

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1227650/BangOn_Balls_Chronicles/

