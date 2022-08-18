We're back ON PATROL with the BEST community mods

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome back – ON PATROL #3 is here.

We're delighted to be back with the third episode of ON PATROL, the official PS:PO show! Grab your coffee and donuts and let's get back on the road! ☕🍩

What's inside today's episode?

Today, we're showing off some of our favorite community mods. Thank you for all the hard work you put into creating new mods for everyone to enjoy! We really, really, really appreciate it – please continue to provide them because they are just awesome!

Additionally, we have a short recap of everything that came to the game with The Traffic Management Update.

We also talked to Brandon, a real police officer who is one of the many experts helping us with the development of Police Simulator: Patrol Officers.

Also, in case you missed it, we added the console announcement trailer at the end. 🎮

Come visit us at this year's gamescom in Cologne, Germany from August 24 to August 28 and be the first to play PS:PO on consoles! You'll find us in Hall 7, Booth B-040!

Enjoy today's episode and don't forget to participate in the exclusive giveaway as well... more details can be found in the show 👀

Your Police Simulator Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/997010