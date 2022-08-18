 Skip to content

Halo Infinite update for 18 August 2022

Ultimate Reward & Featured Shop Bundle

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Commence OPERATION: Point My Gun At Grif

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Mark VII Kaolin Strand armor coating.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

Liberty Clad, constantly chad.

This bundle includes the Liberty Clad armor and vehicle coating for your EAGLESTRIKE armor core along with your M12 Warthog, M15 Razorback, and M12R Rockethog.

Head over to the Shop and pick up the set today!

