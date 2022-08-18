 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Logicality update for 18 August 2022

Patch 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9340180 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.1 was released!
Some puzzles have been changed. Now they have become more complex and interesting. Also, decorative changes were made in some places on the island, in particular, in the maze of bushes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2013651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link