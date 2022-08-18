Patch 1.1 was released!
Some puzzles have been changed. Now they have become more complex and interesting. Also, decorative changes were made in some places on the island, in particular, in the maze of bushes.
Logicality update for 18 August 2022
Patch 1.1
