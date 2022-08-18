IEH2 [ver. 1.1.7.4] Hotfix

Added : Hotkey: Right-Click Global/Daily Quest button to accept/claim all quests that are available at once

Fixed : While auto-pick-up Pet is active, passive hero now gains drop materials even if the amount is less than 1 (due to the background efficiency rate)

Fixed : Alchemist Hut's Crystal Research didn't have any effect (Stone research had effect on the essence conversion rate wrongly)

Fixed : World Ascension Milestone effect [Preserve Trapper Rank on World Ascension] didn't work properly

Fixed : With Area Prestige, the wave # 100 or higher didn't work properly

Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos