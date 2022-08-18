 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 18 August 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.7.4] Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9339941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added : Hotkey: Right-Click Global/Daily Quest button to accept/claim all quests that are available at once
Fixed : While auto-pick-up Pet is active, passive hero now gains drop materials even if the amount is less than 1 (due to the background efficiency rate)
Fixed : Alchemist Hut's Crystal Research didn't have any effect (Stone research had effect on the essence conversion rate wrongly)
Fixed : World Ascension Milestone effect [Preserve Trapper Rank on World Ascension] didn't work properly
Fixed : With Area Prestige, the wave # 100 or higher didn't work properly
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

Changed files in this update

Depot 1690711
  • Loading history…
Depot 1690712
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link