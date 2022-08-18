Added : Hotkey: Right-Click Global/Daily Quest button to accept/claim all quests that are available at once
Fixed : While auto-pick-up Pet is active, passive hero now gains drop materials even if the amount is less than 1 (due to the background efficiency rate)
Fixed : Alchemist Hut's Crystal Research didn't have any effect (Stone research had effect on the essence conversion rate wrongly)
Fixed : World Ascension Milestone effect [Preserve Trapper Rank on World Ascension] didn't work properly
Fixed : With Area Prestige, the wave # 100 or higher didn't work properly
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 18 August 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.7.4] Hotfix
Added : Hotkey: Right-Click Global/Daily Quest button to accept/claim all quests that are available at once
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update