Announcement

Our lovely game is going to celebrate the third year of it's creation at the end of the month.

To honor that, also to appreciate growing interest in our game

we decided to dedicate 30 days to improve the game and add more value.

We promised to add ships and planes to the game in early access,

in the next update they are going to be available.

We also want to add thrill rides from theme parks as they'll work great with our softbody physics system.

We will also rework in-game user interface and menus.

You can also request features about the game by writing them in Steam discussions.

In current update, we made changes about vehicle cameras and increased ocean drawing distance in island maps.

Realityocean Games