Update 104.0

Hi Wild friends! We made some game adjustments and removed the linking settings with Epic Games. However, with the removal of the account link, the saves will be changed and wipe your animals.

We're working on the roadmap right now. The roadmap will contain everything that is being changed/will be changed and all future added features

Added New Hud

Added an option to switch between the new Hud and old Hud

We have adjusted the materials and removed the weather system that was causing bugs in the effects on medium and low, causing the bug to remove textures on objects and map.