Update 104.0

Hello wild friends!
-
Hi Wild friends! We made some game adjustments and removed the linking settings with Epic Games. However, with the removal of the account link, the saves will be changed and wipe your animals.
-
We're working on the roadmap right now. The roadmap will contain everything that is being changed/will be changed and all future added features
-
Added New Hud
-
Added an option to switch between the new Hud and old Hud
-
We have adjusted the materials and removed the weather system that was causing bugs in the effects on medium and low, causing the bug to remove textures on objects and map.
-
The menu's background was modified
Animals
-
Added new playable animal: the Giraffe
-
Baby
-
Juvie
-
SubAdult
-
Adult
-
Added materials for the Giraffe's skins
-
Added new vocal sounds to the Giraffe (1,2.3 e 4)
-
Added insert button with the Giraffe's info
-
Added both attacks to the Giraffe
-
Added new animal for testing on the Admin's panel: The Shoebill
-
Baby
-
Juvie
-
SubAdult
-
Adult
-
Added materials to the Shoebill's skins
-
Added insert button with the Shoebill's info
-
Added attack 1 to the Shoebill
-
The Shoebill is stunned when colliding with any object in flight or when beak lands
-
Added swimming sounds to all animals
Animals
Added new Adult and Elder Lion Animation to grab the Giraffe
For more information and details, join our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Thank you everybody!!!
High Brazil Studio.
Changed files in this update