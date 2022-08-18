 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 18 August 2022

Patch v1.13

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Added default mouse button support. This is independent of keyboard so both keyboard/mouse actions will work seperately and update the menu icons automatically.
  • Added a new meta for the Vampire class called Marrow Might which increases your suckage damage based on your max health (each point of max health above 100 increases damage by 1%).
  • The Vampire's Marrow Succor meta max health bonus when sucking enemies has been doubled.
  • Increased King Gigald's health.
  • Increased the damage Deamon Boomeranger's rangs do.
  • The Virginial Bow health regen cap now only applies in the Endless Skirmishes game mode.

//bug fixes

  • When offered a boneraise minion that combines minions (eg giant) it would sometimes try to combine the same minion.
  • When rebinding a key to number pad 1/3/7/9 it wasn't displaying the correct key name.
  • The Vampire's Blood Constitution meta wasn't working correctly.
  • When choosing an item, using a re-roll wasn't reseting any currently banished/sealed items.
  • The Pumpkin Bro minion often wasn't exploding when close to bosses.

