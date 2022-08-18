Patch v1.13

//misc
- Added default mouse button support. This is independent of keyboard so both keyboard/mouse actions will work seperately and update the menu icons automatically.
- Added a new meta for the Vampire class called Marrow Might which increases your suckage damage based on your max health (each point of max health above 100 increases damage by 1%).
- The Vampire's Marrow Succor meta max health bonus when sucking enemies has been doubled.
- Increased King Gigald's health.
- Increased the damage Deamon Boomeranger's rangs do.
- The Virginial Bow health regen cap now only applies in the Endless Skirmishes game mode.
//bug fixes
- When offered a boneraise minion that combines minions (eg giant) it would sometimes try to combine the same minion.
- When rebinding a key to number pad 1/3/7/9 it wasn't displaying the correct key name.
- The Vampire's Blood Constitution meta wasn't working correctly.
- When choosing an item, using a re-roll wasn't reseting any currently banished/sealed items.
- The Pumpkin Bro minion often wasn't exploding when close to bosses.
