Construction Simulator - Multiplayer Trailer

The latest part of the Construction Simulator® series impresses not only with its enormous scope, its modern graphics and the largest vehicle fleet in the history of the game series, but also with its sophisticated, cooperative multiplayer mode for up to four players. As individual players work their way up from a small construction company to the largest construction giant of the area by playing the respective campaigns of the two lively maps of the game, they always have the opportunity to open their current game for a multiplayer session in order to work together as a team. When doing so, the invited "guests" act as co-workers of the “host’s” company. While the players get to work together, the "host" earns money for his or her company and the "guests" earn a share at the same time, which is then credited to their own profile on their personal save game.

When playing in multiplayer, players can always decide among themselves who fulfills which of the tasks. Be it a division of responsibilities, in which one player takes care of the preparations on the construction site, while their workmates set out to organize the required vehicles, machines or materials, or all players using their excavators to dig up the soil together – when it comes to the distribution of tasks there aren’t any limits!

To ensure that the tasks will not get too easy, especially in multiplayer, players can select the level of difficulty for the respective construction contract when accepting new missions. This not only affects how many subtasks a mission has in total, but also how much soil has to be excavated to fulfill an excavation task, how much material is needed before a job is considered as completed etc. – the higher the level of difficulty, the more work is waiting for the players!

