Update 2022-08-18 (QoL, Bugfixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 9339702 · Last edited 18 August 2022 – 13:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Greetings!

You guys have reported tons of bugs this week! But fret not, I have fixed most of your requests!

Damage Type Icons

Spell descriptions now have icons for damage types!

That should make descriptions a bit easier to read and understand damage types at a glance.

I will add more of these in the future!

UX

All enemies now display their mana (if they have mana), regardless if you have a Mage on your team

Adjusted the Silenced effect to end on turn end instead of the next turn start

Adjusted the position of several traps

Adjusted some misplaced UI parts

Adjusted Fox and Mage misplaced in the turn order UI

Other

Added a new Mage spell, Flame Dagger, which scales with DAMAGE.

Bugfixes

Fixed an error caused by Mermaids' Charm spell

Fixed some things missing icons

Fixed some tiles remaining red at the Blessed Children boss fight

Fixed pirates overlapping at the Captain Stashton boss fight

Fixed dialogue options going out of the screen at the Natas event

Fixed Bloodbaths not disappearing when stepping on them

Fixed Helm of Evolution accidentally upgrading ALL items of that type in the game

Fixed some typos or strange spellings

As always, let me know as soon as possible if you encounter bugs!

Cheers!

Dave