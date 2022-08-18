Update 2022-08-18 (QoL, Bugfixes)

Greetings!
You guys have reported tons of bugs this week! But fret not, I have fixed most of your requests!
Damage Type Icons
Spell descriptions now have icons for damage types!
That should make descriptions a bit easier to read and understand damage types at a glance.
I will add more of these in the future!
UX
- All enemies now display their mana (if they have mana), regardless if you have a Mage on your team
- Adjusted the Silenced effect to end on turn end instead of the next turn start
- Adjusted the position of several traps
- Adjusted some misplaced UI parts
- Adjusted Fox and Mage misplaced in the turn order UI
Other
Added a new Mage spell, Flame Dagger, which scales with DAMAGE.
Bugfixes
- Fixed an error caused by Mermaids' Charm spell
- Fixed some things missing icons
- Fixed some tiles remaining red at the Blessed Children boss fight
- Fixed pirates overlapping at the Captain Stashton boss fight
- Fixed dialogue options going out of the screen at the Natas event
- Fixed Bloodbaths not disappearing when stepping on them
- Fixed Helm of Evolution accidentally upgrading ALL items of that type in the game
- Fixed some typos or strange spellings
As always, let me know as soon as possible if you encounter bugs!
Cheers!
Dave
Changed files in this update