 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tilefinder update for 18 August 2022

Update 2022-08-18 (QoL, Bugfixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 9339702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

You guys have reported tons of bugs this week! But fret not, I have fixed most of your requests!

Damage Type Icons

Spell descriptions now have icons for damage types!
That should make descriptions a bit easier to read and understand damage types at a glance.
I will add more of these in the future!

UX

  • All enemies now display their mana (if they have mana), regardless if you have a Mage on your team
  • Adjusted the Silenced effect to end on turn end instead of the next turn start
  • Adjusted the position of several traps
  • Adjusted some misplaced UI parts
  • Adjusted Fox and Mage misplaced in the turn order UI

Other

Added a new Mage spell, Flame Dagger, which scales with DAMAGE.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an error caused by Mermaids' Charm spell
  • Fixed some things missing icons
  • Fixed some tiles remaining red at the Blessed Children boss fight
  • Fixed pirates overlapping at the Captain Stashton boss fight
  • Fixed dialogue options going out of the screen at the Natas event
  • Fixed Bloodbaths not disappearing when stepping on them
  • Fixed Helm of Evolution accidentally upgrading ALL items of that type in the game
  • Fixed some typos or strange spellings

As always, let me know as soon as possible if you encounter bugs!

Cheers!
Dave

Changed files in this update

Depot 1927571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link