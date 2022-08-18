Highway to Elderlicht: Changelog 98.1.13

Hello Heroes!

Two days ago, we released the Major Update Highway to Elderlicht and thanks to your feedback we have been able to provide fixes to some of the issues you've been experiencing.

Fix softlock upon Dryads spawning: no more softlocks for you on Glenwald.

Fix softlock hover during skill execution: you can now safely use a skill and hover/unhover other skills on your hero. Especially with multi-hits ability.

Fix softlock "1 enemy remaining in Elderlicht": an enemy could spawn on a lost tile in the water. Now it can't and everything is perfect.

Fix number of wins on 0 to unlock Elderlicht: older runs from Glenwald Calling are now counted, allowing you to unlock Elderlicht in the Oraculum. Enjoy the new map!

Fix Back Protection perk: the perk is now triggered when you are close to the Jeweler, Alchemist and a few other obstacles in Elderlicht.

Fix Warp Gates that could not be destroyed: now, you can smash them to pieces and rebuild them somewhere else. As intended.

Fix "incorrect" input setting: one wrong input in the build with no localization has been removed.

one wrong input in the build with no localization has been removed. Japanese localization has been updated

