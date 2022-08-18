 Skip to content

Armoured Commander II update for 18 August 2022

Update 1.2.5

Build 9339564

ADD: Weapon definitions can now include a special_ammo_regional tag: a dictionary of regions, ammo types, and rarity calendars; any ammo type found within the region of the current campaign will override the standard rarity calendar for that ammo type
ADD: Check to make sure that game has write permissions in its own directory - if not, an error message is displayed and the game closes to avoid a crash
ADD: Sanity check to avoid a crash when a non infantry/cavalry unit has its facing set to None

CNG: M3A1 Stuart now has C in South Pacific campaigns from August 12, 1942 onward

