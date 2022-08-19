GTFO PATCH NOTES - 2022-08-19

Rundown 7.0 Rise was released earlier this summer and it's time for its second patch that includes community requested fixes and and quality of life improvements. We've gotten really good feedback from the modding community and we are testing some of their suggestions, including the latency-induced desync of enemy positions. This is a partial fix but it mitigates some of the symptoms of the core problem. With that said, we would really appreciate your feedback on this. Checkpoint-related bugs are still on our highest priority.
PATCH NOTES
NEW FEATURES & CHANGES
-
Disabled password protection on an unintended terminal in C3
-
Added many Quality of Life improvements:
-
The invite friends list in the lobby is now sorted by currently playing GTFO, then alphabetically
-
The Taskbar now flashes when a group is found in Matchmaking
-
Lockers and Boxes now show as grayed out on the map when empty
-
Many Terminal improvements:
- Using the “HOME” and “END” keys
- Holding down a key to repeatedly input it
- Holding “CTRL” to jump word by word
- Using “CTRL + BACKSPACE” to delete the whole previous word
- Using “CTRL + DELETE” to delete the whole next word
- Added sound feedback when inputting invalid commands
- Added cursor blinking when using “CTRL” navigation
- Fixed bug where the cursor was invisible on whitespace
-
BUG FIXES
- Fixed bug where clients wouldn’t drop carry items when being taken by the Snatcher
- Fixed bug where players could exploit broken doors to prevent enemy pathfinding
- Implemented partial fix for clients experiencing enemy position desync
Changed files in this update