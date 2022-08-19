GTFO PATCH NOTES - 2022-08-19

Rundown 7.0 Rise was released earlier this summer and it's time for its second patch that includes community requested fixes and and quality of life improvements. We've gotten really good feedback from the modding community and we are testing some of their suggestions, including the latency-induced desync of enemy positions. This is a partial fix but it mitigates some of the symptoms of the core problem. With that said, we would really appreciate your feedback on this. Checkpoint-related bugs are still on our highest priority.

PATCH NOTES

NEW FEATURES & CHANGES

Disabled password protection on an unintended terminal in C3

Added many Quality of Life improvements: The invite friends list in the lobby is now sorted by currently playing GTFO, then alphabetically The Taskbar now flashes when a group is found in Matchmaking Lockers and Boxes now show as grayed out on the map when empty Many Terminal improvements: Using the “HOME” and “END” keys Holding down a key to repeatedly input it Holding “CTRL” to jump word by word Using “CTRL + BACKSPACE” to delete the whole previous word Using “CTRL + DELETE” to delete the whole next word Added sound feedback when inputting invalid commands Added cursor blinking when using “CTRL” navigation Fixed bug where the cursor was invisible on whitespace



BUG FIXES