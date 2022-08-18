 Skip to content

Wingspan update for 18 August 2022

Wingspan & European Expansion Patch - August 18th

Wingspan & European Expansion Patch - August 18th

Hiya Birders,

We're back with a bunch of fixes in Wingspan & Wingspan: European Expansion. You can check out the introduced changes below:

  • Fixed missing action cubes after using Hummingbirds
  • Fixed custom automa settings in the replayed game
  • Fixed triggering own pink power
  • Fixed buttons when playings birds with the “Play a second bird” power
  • Fixed beginning game with two starting hands
  • Fixed European Expansion bonus cards in automa with disabled expansion
  • Fixed Black-Bellied Whistling-Duck & Coal Tit issue
  • Fixed playing Montagu’s Harrier, Common Buzzard, Red Kite, Eurasian Hobby on Overview
  • Fixed Mute Swan and Common Moorhen issue
  • Fixed egg-laying issue after playing birds that cover 2 spaces
  • Fixed getting achievements after using Round End birds
  • Disabled the sound of writing in the tutorial

