Wingspan & European Expansion Patch - August 18th

Hiya Birders,
We're back with a bunch of fixes in Wingspan & Wingspan: European Expansion. You can check out the introduced changes below:
- Fixed missing action cubes after using Hummingbirds
- Fixed custom automa settings in the replayed game
- Fixed triggering own pink power
- Fixed buttons when playings birds with the “Play a second bird” power
- Fixed beginning game with two starting hands
- Fixed European Expansion bonus cards in automa with disabled expansion
- Fixed Black-Bellied Whistling-Duck & Coal Tit issue
- Fixed playing Montagu’s Harrier, Common Buzzard, Red Kite, Eurasian Hobby on Overview
- Fixed Mute Swan and Common Moorhen issue
- Fixed egg-laying issue after playing birds that cover 2 spaces
- Fixed getting achievements after using Round End birds
- Disabled the sound of writing in the tutorial
