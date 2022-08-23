Song of Farca bugfix

Hello Farca!

Our team collected enough data to isolate the problem with the "bugbots" getting stuck in certain locations for some players – today's small update resolves this issue. We understand that this fix took longer than expected, apologies for making you wait 💙

Please make sure you have the latest version of the game installed. If you encounter the problem mentioned above after the update, resetting the location using the yellow “🔄” icon in the right corner of the screen should help you!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1435670/Song_of_Farca/