Song of Farca bugfix

Hello Farca!
Our team collected enough data to isolate the problem with the "bugbots" getting stuck in certain locations for some players – today's small update resolves this issue. We understand that this fix took longer than expected, apologies for making you wait 💙
Please make sure you have the latest version of the game installed. If you encounter the problem mentioned above after the update, resetting the location using the yellow “🔄” icon in the right corner of the screen should help you!
Changed files in this update