 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Song of Farca update for 23 August 2022

Song of Farca bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9339421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Farca!

Our team collected enough data to isolate the problem with the "bugbots" getting stuck in certain locations for some players – today's small update resolves this issue. We understand that this fix took longer than expected, apologies for making you wait 💙

Please make sure you have the latest version of the game installed. If you encounter the problem mentioned above after the update, resetting the location using the yellow “🔄” icon in the right corner of the screen should help you!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1435670/Song_of_Farca/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1435671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link