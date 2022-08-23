Update 0.8

Greetings Elegosians!

It’s been a month since the last update and we’ve got some lovely changes for you.

Set dressing is continuing at an amazing pace - servants quarter, the garrison, the cliffside smugglers route and cave tunnel have all had blockouts removed, assets added and foliage/grass painted to really push that environmental storytelling. A couple more update cycles and the whole of the island will have had his first pass of prop dusting.

Accessibility is always on our minds and so the last couple of weeks we’ve made some decisions based on industry best practices regarding style and size, such as adding a background to subtitles. All of this can be changed via the modding until we decide on some presets that we will ship with. We’ve also added the ability to add captions to audio clips. We have already updated the music clips with text to be displayed, but any audio clip now has a caption field that can be shown. Barks have a separate location below the main subtitles so as not to break/distract too much from the dialogue lines when reading. Again, style and size of both barks and captions can be changed via modding.

NPCs may still look like mannequins (not for much longer, the rigging and anims are still being worked on) but inside they have been given whole new brains! Because of this, the start of something beautiful is happening such as the ability to react to being hit. NPCs are probably one of the hardest things to get right, seeing as they interact with every system in the game and there are expectations as to what should happen in any given situation. It turns into a spider’s web of decision making very quickly and so iteration is key for us to get the balance between realism and what works. What happens if you punch them while they are talking? What happens if you kill them? What happens if you are walking away from a conversation? Those questions are just a few of many that we hope to get ‘good enough’ over the next few updates. For now though, bare with us and enjoy the ragdolls!

Here is a copy of the changelog for some of the finer details of what is new and changed in Elegos.

Improvements

Modding

Language modding has been expanded to support subtitles.

Styles modding has been expanded to support subtitles.

Wiki updated with information on the above.

Audio

Footsteps detection has been expanded to support more objects. For example, the wood on the piers and bridges now play correct sounds.

Caption text can now be added to audio clips.

Tweaked sounds for combat related clip.

World

Set dressing and asset placement first pass completed in the servants quarter, garrison, smugglers route and cave tunnel.

Terrain grass/foliage/textures tweaked around these areas.

Updated navmesh obstacles for more accurate navmesh generation.

NPCs

New AI states added so they can have conversations\chatter again.

NPCs react to being hit and health is removed.

NPCs ragdoll when dead.

Accessibility

Subtitles/Captions/Barks style and size by default matches industry best practices.

Captions now displayed when found on an audio clip.

UI

Input prompts now working correctly again.

Bugfixes

https://trello.com/c/r6wcQxMm/356-v060-floating-crates-on-the-pier

Animation speeds for first-person arms now corrected

Some broken decals on the pier have been fixed

We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above.

As always, please report any persisting or new issues through the in-game feedback tool (press F1) or join us in our Discord server and talk to us directly!