Self-Delusion update for 18 August 2022

Update v27.18.08

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Improved Antsybal scene tutorial. The description has become more understandable and clearly defines the task of the level.

For any questions please contact:
selfdelusiongame@gmail.com

