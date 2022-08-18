Patch 1.1.2 - (Beta)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

NEW HIRE

Everyone welcome Callum Mackay(https://twitter.com/MenacingMecha) who I've hired to do bug fixing and performance improvements on Wrought Flesh.

BETA BRANCH:

I've set up a beta branch so you can all test changes before I put them live.

To switch to a custom branch in the Steam client, right-click on the game from the library page and select "Properties". Among the available tabs will be the "BETAS" tab.

The beta branch should be listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into:"

CLASSIC BRANCH

I've also added a 'classic' branch where you can play wrought flesh from before the Oasis of Cumulun update.

PATCH NOTES

(these are all on the beta branch, I'll put them on main after a week)

Updated to Godot Engine 3.5

Fixed priests only accepting herbs if you had exactly 3

Fixed position resetting in crashed arcship level

Fixed typo in post-Terraworm boss dialogue

Fixed quelushe dialogue typo

Fixed item duplication bug - this also fixes a major crash that happened often

Fixed being able to swap to both weapon slots on the same tick

Improved pathfinding multithreading

Be sure to continue using the #wrought-flesh-bug-reports channel on my discord to report bugs.

