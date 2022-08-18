 Skip to content

Wrought Flesh update for 18 August 2022

Patch 1.1.2 - (Beta)

Patch 1.1.2 - (Beta)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
NEW HIRE

Everyone welcome Callum Mackay(https://twitter.com/MenacingMecha) who I've hired to do bug fixing and performance improvements on Wrought Flesh.

BETA BRANCH:

I've set up a beta branch so you can all test changes before I put them live.

To switch to a custom branch in the Steam client, right-click on the game from the library page and select "Properties". Among the available tabs will be the "BETAS" tab.
The beta branch should be listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into:"

CLASSIC BRANCH

I've also added a 'classic' branch where you can play wrought flesh from before the Oasis of Cumulun update.

PATCH NOTES

(these are all on the beta branch, I'll put them on main after a week)
Updated to Godot Engine 3.5
Fixed priests only accepting herbs if you had exactly 3
Fixed position resetting in crashed arcship level
Fixed typo in post-Terraworm boss dialogue
Fixed quelushe dialogue typo
Fixed item duplication bug - this also fixes a major crash that happened often
Fixed being able to swap to both weapon slots on the same tick
Improved pathfinding multithreading

Be sure to continue using the #wrought-flesh-bug-reports channel on my discord to report bugs.
https://discord.gg/JXA74uG

