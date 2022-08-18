v7.0.3: Let’s celebrate the Mastermind’s death with some items.

Summary:
- (***New) Consumable items
- QoL
- Bug fixes
Detail:
-
(***New) Consumable items
- Firework, paper plane, and petals which you can use to celebrate the Mastermind’s death in the court
-
QoL
- The flow of feedback/reporting bugs in-game
- Click “Feedback” button in Lobby or game over scene then open “Player Feedback form” to submit any feedback(including the bug report)
-
Bug fixes
- Fix the Custom mode’s reward glitch.
- Fix the missing link of “frame” on Aristocrat’s Intrigue ability
For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
