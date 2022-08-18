 Skip to content

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 18 August 2022

v7.0.3: Let’s celebrate the Mastermind’s death with some items.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Summary:
  • (***New) Consumable items
  • QoL
  • Bug fixes
Detail:

  • (***New) Consumable items

    • Firework, paper plane, and petals which you can use to celebrate the Mastermind’s death in the court

  • QoL

    • The flow of feedback/reporting bugs in-game
    • Click “Feedback” button in Lobby or game over scene then open “Player Feedback form” to submit any feedback(including the bug report)

  • Bug fixes

    • Fix the Custom mode’s reward glitch.
    • Fix the missing link of “frame” on Aristocrat’s Intrigue ability

For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
