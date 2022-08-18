Ranch Field update

Hey all!

I’ve just uploaded the next main feature update, so here's a summary and a quick rundown of other changes made along the way.

Ranch field

Once unlocked, this upgrade adds a new area to your ranch for your creatures to roam. A lot of you have mentioned that your ranch was getting too crowded as soon as you owned some of the larger creatures. The field more than doubles the currently available space, so I’m hoping this alleviates that!

The field has a terrain manager, so you can customise it as you wish, and grow crops there too.

Once you’ve unlocked the field, the building control buttons will change to now give you the choice of having those animals indoors, roaming the ranch, or roaming the field.

To unlock the upgrade, [spoiler]you have to have at least five animals, and then you should get a visit from Hal and Adam[/spoiler].

Finally, there’s a new species included in this update too: [spoiler]Capybara[/spoiler].

This was quite an involved change, updating a lot of old code. I’ve been testing it along the way but please let me know if you see any issues!

Additional changes

When using mouse and keyboard, you can now click and drag the terrain cursor

You can now study animals in your biome barn to improve your animal knowledge

Your ranch (and field!) now have a chance to gain sticks, weeds and stones overnight

The Tavern and Kaci’s store now show the energy impact of items whilst shopping for them

Different wool items across all relevant animals, each in small and large

Changes to wool collecting quests inline with the new items

A new cutscene for Josh

Three new fish

Small bugfixes, most notably Matty going awol on Wednesdays

Next up I’m carrying on with the Nature Reserve update and other content (more character cutscenes, and it’s time I started a new festival!). I’m also going to spend some time experimenting with some new fonts, as it seems the current font isn’t working for everyone.

And just as a reminder, I post updates on Discord as and when they get released, so if you prefer the more granular and timely updates, I’ll see you there!

Scott