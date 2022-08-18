Territory - Patch 3.3 – Major AI Performance Optimisations

Performance Optimisations
AI Performance Optimisation -1st Pass
You will hopefully see an increase of 10 FPS or more.
Ranged AI will now be more accurate so watch your six.
The game should now be a lot more smoother and enjoyable to play.
Fixed
- Starting loot crate destroy audio was too loud
Changed
- Increased M1982 Spread a wee bit
- Moved Level HUD Widget to top left corner
- Adjusted Time and Date Widget
- Bear health buffed
- Bear damage to player build parts nerfed
Changed files in this update