Territory update for 18 August 2022

Territory - Patch 3.3 – Major AI Performance Optimisations

Build 9338858 · Last edited by Wendy

Performance Optimisations

AI Performance Optimisation -1st Pass
You will hopefully see an increase of 10 FPS or more.
Ranged AI will now be more accurate so watch your six.
The game should now be a lot more smoother and enjoyable to play.

Fixed

  • Starting loot crate destroy audio was too loud

Changed

  • Increased M1982 Spread a wee bit
  • Moved Level HUD Widget to top left corner
  • Adjusted Time and Date Widget
  • Bear health buffed
  • Bear damage to player build parts nerfed

