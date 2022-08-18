-Increased energy cost for telemodule 2
-Increased max crowd
-Increased spawn chance for 'FederationFighter2'
-Fixed Stone mat
-Fixed Federation mat
-Updated shipMaterials smoothness
Crystal Souls: Fragment Hunters update for 18 August 2022
Materials-Hotfix
-Increased energy cost for telemodule 2
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update