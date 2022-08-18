 Skip to content

Crystal Souls: Fragment Hunters update for 18 August 2022

Materials-Hotfix

Build 9338819

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Increased energy cost for telemodule 2
-Increased max crowd
-Increased spawn chance for 'FederationFighter2'
-Fixed Stone mat
-Fixed Federation mat
-Updated shipMaterials smoothness

