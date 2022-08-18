Update, Version 20220818

English

[Unlucky-13 Motel]Added a laptop with a message in the succubus' room.

[Unlucky-13 Motel]Added some empty beer bottles in this room. (They can be picked up.)

[Unlucky-13 Motel]Added a dialog option to ask the succubus what happened here. (No guarantee on whether she tells you the truth. :D)

[Unlucky-13 Motel]You can now pick up those naked dead bodies in the succubus' room as corpse items.

[Unlucky-13 Motel]Added a dialog option to ask the succubus about her victims.

简体中文

【厄运13旅馆】在魅魔的房间里加入了一台有一条信息的笔记本电脑。

【厄运13旅馆】在这间房间内加入了一些空的啤酒瓶。（可以被捡起。）

【厄运13旅馆】加入了新的对话选项询问魅魔这里到底发生了什么。（不保证她会说真话。:D）

【厄运13旅馆】你现在可以捡起魅魔房间中那些赤裸的尸体，作为尸体道具。

【厄运13旅馆】加入了新的对话选项询问魅魔关于她的受害者的事情。