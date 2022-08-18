 Skip to content

Slimy Sextet update for 18 August 2022

Prerelease 0.9.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9338494

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Lots of audio additions throughout the story. New sound effects. Moan loops between dialogue during all sex scenes. A new music track for ending 1. Panning and mixing fixes.
  • Fixed some issues with NVL-mode text. Made the transition between ADV and NVL faster. Revised the script to use NVL instead of ADV for lengthy description/exposition/monologue text.
  • Adjusted visuals and code for demo content to work better in 16:10 aspect ratio.
  • Adjusted flare's sprite to hide her mailbag for some scenes without being completely nude.
  • Added even more tentacles to ending 1.
  • Revised some lines to account for minor wording differences between the male and female slimes' voice acting.
  • Updated the Ren'Py engine to the latest version (8.0.2)

The final release is approaching, and there's only a few things left to do, though they are big, important things.

To-do before version 1.0.0 (all english content done):

  • Make the last few music tracks to expand the soundtrack and arrange where they play in the story.
  • Go over all scenes in order, tweaking visuals, adding character facial expression changes and movements to emote.

To-do before releasing the game for sale:

  • Revise the store page with new screenshots + trailer video
  • Make Soundtrack DLC for the audiophiles and rich kids
  • PICK AN ACTUAL RELEASE DATE (probably October/November-ish)
  • Post marketing stuff on social media like gameplay sample videos, pics, etc.
  • Add non-english languages (Still deciding which exactly. Probably chinese and russian. Maybe more.)

Changed files in this update

