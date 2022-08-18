Prerelease 0.9.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9338494 · Last edited 18 August 2022 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Lots of audio additions throughout the story. New sound effects. Moan loops between dialogue during all sex scenes. A new music track for ending 1. Panning and mixing fixes.

Fixed some issues with NVL-mode text. Made the transition between ADV and NVL faster. Revised the script to use NVL instead of ADV for lengthy description/exposition/monologue text.

Adjusted visuals and code for demo content to work better in 16:10 aspect ratio.

Adjusted flare's sprite to hide her mailbag for some scenes without being completely nude.

Added even more tentacles to ending 1.

Revised some lines to account for minor wording differences between the male and female slimes' voice acting.

Updated the Ren'Py engine to the latest version (8.0.2)

The final release is approaching, and there's only a few things left to do, though they are big, important things.

To-do before version 1.0.0 (all english content done):

Make the last few music tracks to expand the soundtrack and arrange where they play in the story.

Go over all scenes in order, tweaking visuals, adding character facial expression changes and movements to emote.

To-do before releasing the game for sale: