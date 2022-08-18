Prerelease 0.9.5

- Lots of audio additions throughout the story. New sound effects. Moan loops between dialogue during all sex scenes. A new music track for ending 1. Panning and mixing fixes.
- Fixed some issues with NVL-mode text. Made the transition between ADV and NVL faster. Revised the script to use NVL instead of ADV for lengthy description/exposition/monologue text.
- Adjusted visuals and code for demo content to work better in 16:10 aspect ratio.
- Adjusted flare's sprite to hide her mailbag for some scenes without being completely nude.
- Added even more tentacles to ending 1.
- Revised some lines to account for minor wording differences between the male and female slimes' voice acting.
- Updated the Ren'Py engine to the latest version (8.0.2)
The final release is approaching, and there's only a few things left to do, though they are big, important things.
To-do before version 1.0.0 (all english content done):
- Make the last few music tracks to expand the soundtrack and arrange where they play in the story.
- Go over all scenes in order, tweaking visuals, adding character facial expression changes and movements to emote.
To-do before releasing the game for sale:
- Revise the store page with new screenshots + trailer video
- Make Soundtrack DLC for the audiophiles and rich kids
- PICK AN ACTUAL RELEASE DATE (probably October/November-ish)
- Post marketing stuff on social media like gameplay sample videos, pics, etc.
- Add non-english languages (Still deciding which exactly. Probably chinese and russian. Maybe more.)
Changed files in this update