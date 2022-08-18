 Skip to content

BROK the InvestiGator - Prologue update for 18 August 2022

PROLOGUE 1.16 (August 18th 2022)

View all patches · Build 9338213 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This should be the last update of the demo before the full launch on August 26th!

  • Fixed : Kins (rat) would sometimes not join the fight with the others, leading to having to restart
  • Fixed : Throwing some items in the pipe mail in the Drums would sometimes not be retrieved after
  • Fixed : Dart was not exploded by the mine
  • Fixed : Displaying the XP upgrade bar after throwing the mine should not happen
  • Fixed : Pressing B to go back from the menu while there's a closeup display
  • Fixed : Jumpkick would sometimes not trigger after a combo then jump
  • Fixed : Drones could get under the floor if we performed a pound attack
  • Fixed : Health bar no longer appeared when gaining health
  • Fixed : Special attack could no longer be triggered by clicking on the player
  • Food items can now be picked up in adventure mode instead of disappearing when switching from action mode
  • Food items can now be picked by pressing "punch" with keyboard
  • Food items no longer disappear if we get interrupted by an attack
  • ...and a lot more

