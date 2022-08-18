PROLOGUE 1.16 (August 18th 2022)

This should be the last update of the demo before the full launch on August 26th!
- Fixed : Kins (rat) would sometimes not join the fight with the others, leading to having to restart
- Fixed : Throwing some items in the pipe mail in the Drums would sometimes not be retrieved after
- Fixed : Dart was not exploded by the mine
- Fixed : Displaying the XP upgrade bar after throwing the mine should not happen
- Fixed : Pressing B to go back from the menu while there's a closeup display
- Fixed : Jumpkick would sometimes not trigger after a combo then jump
- Fixed : Drones could get under the floor if we performed a pound attack
- Fixed : Health bar no longer appeared when gaining health
- Fixed : Special attack could no longer be triggered by clicking on the player
- Food items can now be picked up in adventure mode instead of disappearing when switching from action mode
- Food items can now be picked by pressing "punch" with keyboard
- Food items no longer disappear if we get interrupted by an attack
- ...and a lot more
Changed files in this update