Bullet Hell Monday Playtest update for 18 August 2022

Version W.0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9338100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [Changed] At the start of the level, your craft to come out from the bottom of the screen.
  • [Changed] Changed the position of the options when your craft appears from the bottom of the screen.
  • [Changed] The preview window on the control settings is displayed in the center of the screen when portrait view.
  • [Changed] The number of replay files 30 to 100
  • [Changed] "Low speed movement during shots" to OFF by default.
  • [Changed] Show the replay UI from the beginning when a replay is played for the first time.
  • [Added] Added text to the dialog of the replay screen that the high score on the Challenge is automatically saved .
  • [Added] "Enable controller even when inactive" to the control settings. (disabled by default)
  • [Added] Press ESC/BS on the logo screen to display the quit dialog.
  • [Added] A function to automatically turn off VSync when FPS is too far from 60 when VSync is on.
  • [Changed] Some other tweaks to the visual of menu screen.

Mouse Settings

  • [Changed/Added] Arranged the items on the control settings screen and added the "Mouse Settings" screen.
  • [Added] Double-click to switch weapons
  • [Added] Mid-game mouse cursor settings (Normal / Hide / Capture)
  • [Added] Invert left button
    　- You can now move your craft without holding down the left button.
  • [Changed] Mouse sensitivity range from [50, 200] to [10, 400].
  • [Fixed] 51 entries were displayed instead of 50 entries each page on the leaderboard.
  • [Fixed] Leaderboard friend ranking was not displaying correctly.
  • [Fixed] Press ESC/BS during replay playback changed the state of the replay HUD.
  • [Fixed] When skipping to just before Warning in replay, the Warning SE did not sound.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2119541
