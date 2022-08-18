Version W.0.1.1

- [Changed] At the start of the level, your craft to come out from the bottom of the screen.
- [Changed] Changed the position of the options when your craft appears from the bottom of the screen.
- [Changed] The preview window on the control settings is displayed in the center of the screen when portrait view.
- [Changed] The number of replay files 30 to 100
- [Changed] "Low speed movement during shots" to OFF by default.
- [Changed] Show the replay UI from the beginning when a replay is played for the first time.
- [Added] Added text to the dialog of the replay screen that the high score on the Challenge is automatically saved .
- [Added] "Enable controller even when inactive" to the control settings. (disabled by default)
- [Added] Press ESC/BS on the logo screen to display the quit dialog.
- [Added] A function to automatically turn off VSync when FPS is too far from 60 when VSync is on.
- [Changed] Some other tweaks to the visual of menu screen.
Mouse Settings
- [Changed/Added] Arranged the items on the control settings screen and added the "Mouse Settings" screen.
- [Added] Double-click to switch weapons
- [Added] Mid-game mouse cursor settings (Normal / Hide / Capture)
- [Added] Invert left button
- You can now move your craft without holding down the left button.
- [Changed] Mouse sensitivity range from [50, 200] to [10, 400].
- [Fixed] 51 entries were displayed instead of 50 entries each page on the leaderboard.
- [Fixed] Leaderboard friend ranking was not displaying correctly.
- [Fixed] Press ESC/BS during replay playback changed the state of the replay HUD.
- [Fixed] When skipping to just before Warning in replay, the Warning SE did not sound.
Changed files in this update